Martha Elizabeth Dodson
LYONS - Martha Elizabeth Dodson, 73, went home to the lord on Tuesday (September 22, 2020) at the DeMay Living Center.

Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Sunday (October 11) in the South Lyons Cemetery with the Rev. Mack H. Smith Jr. officiating.

For those wishing, memorials may be made to: Friends of the Lyons Public Library, 122 Broad St., Lyons, New York 14489 or Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489 in her memory.

Martha was born in Lancaster, Pa. on June 11, 1947 the daughter of late Donald Wilson and Sara Land Prakken. She graduated from Northfield Academy in Northfield Mass. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from the Pennsylvania State University. Martha earned her Master's of Arts Degree from the University of Oregon. She was a purchasing agent for the Canandaigua Wine Company. A longtime member and secretary of Grace Episcopal Church. She was an avid reader of mysteries and she enjoyed her cats.

She is survived by her husband of almost 49 years, Philip R. Dodson; two brothers Michael (Suzanne) Prakken and Joel (Robin) Prakken; as well as many nieces and nephews.

keysorfuneralhomes.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 29 to Oct. 3, 2020.
