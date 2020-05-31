Martha F. Phillips passed away peacefully May 29, 2020.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Lakeview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Pulteney Ambulance or Branchport/ Keuka Park Fire Department First Responders.
Martha was born April 21, 1936 the daughter of Sidney J. and Lois F. (Ransom) Frarey. Martha graduated from Penn Yan Academy class 0f 1955 along with receiving Business degrees from Finger Lakes Community College and Empire State College. She started her working career when her parents built and opened the Valley Inn Restaurant in Guyanoga. She went on to work at the telephone company in Penn Yan before moving on to a business career in Health Care working many years in the Business Office of Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital, Geneva General Hospital and Ira Davenport Hospital before her retirement in 1996.
Martha so enjoyed living on Keuka Lake, decorating her home for all the holidays and tending to her flowers in the summer. Martha and Bob kept busy with their hobbies of Photography and Genealogy. They would be found traveling the countryside visiting the many cemeteries for their research.
Martha is survived by her husband, Robert J. Phillips; and daughter, Susan L. (Roger) Snyder; sisters Margaret Bowman of Sanford Florida and Delores Tietjen of Penn Yan; brother-in-law, Richard Phillips of Perinton; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents Sidney and Lois Frarey; brothers Donald and Robert Frarey; sisters Edna Lovejoy, Barbara Coon and Patricia "Jane" Conley; and sister-in-law, Mary Jane Phillips.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.