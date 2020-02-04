|
|
GENEVA – Martin E. Hayes, age 86, of Geneva passed away on Friday (January 31, 2020) surrounded by his family at Geneva General Hospital.
Marty was born in Oneida, New York on March 21, 1933, the son of D. Leo and Ruth Mahan Hayes. He grew up on a small farm outside Trumansburg. From his formative years tending the family farm he learned the time-honored values of hard work and respect for others. A 1951 graduate of Trumansburg High School, Marty earned a B.S. degree from Cornell University and obtained a graduate certificate from the Rutgers University Stonier School of Banking. He received an Honorable Discharge from the U.S. Army and served in the Army Reserves.
Marty enjoyed a successful banking career of over thirty years with the National Bank of Geneva, where he started out as an agricultural loan consultant in 1958 and retired in 1990 as President and CEO. Upon his retirement from the bank, Marty took the helm as President of the Finger Lakes Fire and Casualty Insurance Company for seven years.
Serving the greater Geneva community was a calling for Marty as he stayed above the political fray to work collaboratively with others to accomplish many key projects. The indelible imprints of those various team efforts have lasted generations, including an early comprehensive vision for the Geneva lakefront. Marty served as Chairman of the Lakefront Development Committee and was instrumental in garnering support for the construction of the Geneva Recreation Complex. He also served as President of the Geneva Kiwanis Club, Secretary/Treasurer of the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, Treasurer of the Geneva Industrial Development Association, on the Boards of the Geneva General Hospital and the Finger Lakes Community College Foundation and he participated in numerous other charitable and civic causes. He was a devout parishioner at St. Stephen Church and took great comfort in his faith.
Marty was a long-standing member of the Statesman Athletic Association. In his spare time, he enjoyed the early morning solitude of kayaking on Seneca Lake, working in his yard or playing a friendly round of golf with dear friends at the Geneva County Club.
Marty's unbounded joy for life was infectious and he possessed the unique ability to make everyone feel special. Never one to draw attention to himself, he was a catalyst behind the scenes for so much good in Geneva but most importantly he was a very proud husband, father, brother, grandfather "Papa", uncle and loyal friend who always put others needs before his.
His devoted wife, Joan, survives him; as do his four boys Steve (Ellen), Bill (Roseann), Mike (Diane), and Tom (Jen); nine grandchildren Erin, Emily, Cooper, Riley, Connor, Ronan, Finn, Ben and Charlie Hayes; many beloved nieces; nephews; cousins and friends; as well as brothers Michael Hayes and Gerald (Judy) Hayes; and sisters-in-law Jean Hayes and Karen Hayes.
Marty is predeceased by first wife, Ginger, in 1990; by brothers Edward Hayes and Robert Hayes; and sister-in-law, Patricia Hayes.
Friends and family may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday (February 7) at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home, 45 High St. Geneva.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday (February 8) with prayers at the funeral home and a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to; Geneva Community Lunch Program 94 Exchange St. Geneva, NY 14456 or The Geneva Center of Concern 58 Ave D Geneva, NY 14456.
For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit; www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2020