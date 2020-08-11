1/1
Martin Weber
1937 - 2020
NEWARK - Martin Weber, 82, died Saturday (August 8, 2020) at Rochester General Hospital.

Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. on Friday (August 14) at St. Michael Church, 401 S. Main Street, Newark, N.Y. A private family burial will be held in Riverview Cemetery.

Memorials, in his name, may be made to The Lunsford Fund; Medical and Health Sciences Foundation of the University of Pittsburgh & UPMC; Forbes Tower, Suite 8084, 3600 Forbes Ave.; Pittsburgh, PA 15213.

Mr. Weber was born on October 31, 1937 in Mittelstreu, Germany the son of the late Franz and Anna Gensler Weber. In 1957, Martin immigrated to the United States. He later brought the love of his life Rita Storath to the United States and married her on May 18, 1959 at St. Michaels in Lyons, N.Y. Martin was a proud, humble man who loved his family deeply. His pride and joy were his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Martin loved his garden and was a skilled craftsman who built his own home and furniture. Martin was known by all to be able to fix anything. He delivered Meals on Wheels in Newark with his wife for 15 years. Marty was a member of the Exxon Mobil retirement group and enjoyed Thursday morning coffee meetings with his friends. Martin was an engineer at Mobil Chemical. He was a communicant of St. Michael Church and a member of Rochester Stammtisch.

Martin is survived by his wife of over 61 years, Rita; three children Ronald (Linda) Weber of Anneville, Pa., Karen (David) Dellert of Fairport and Ralph (Christine Borges) Weber of Victor; seven grandchildren Jonathan Weber, Alexander Weber, Hillary (Kyle) Whary, Erin (Ryan) Hoover, Anna (Chris) Dabroski, Marteal (Cameron) Cunneyworth and Emily Dellert; four great-grandchildren Heidi, Etta, Hendriks and Amelia; a brother, George Weber of Germany and many other family members in Germany.

He was predeceased by his parents, and four siblings Erna, Josef, Viktoria and Lies.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Service
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
