ROMULUS - Marvin J. Witmer, 79, of Romulus, N.Y., went home to be with the Lord on Friday (March 27, 2020) at his home.
According to requirements relating to the COVID-19, controlled calling hours will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday (March 31) at the Waterloo Mennonite Church, Waterloo, N.Y. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in the adjoining church cemetery.
He was born November 21, l940, to the late Arnold and Ruth (Sweigart) Witmer. He was a member of the Waterloo Mennonite Church. One of his greatest joys in life was serving as a missionary in Guatemala and Ghana. For 31 years he was the owner and operator of Witmer's' Electric.
Mourning his passing are his wife, Esther Mae (Weaver) Witmer; sons Jeffrey (Sylvia) Witmer of Seneca Falls, Joseph (Elaine) Witmer, of Seneca Falls, Jonathan Witmer, of Frayzeysburg, Ohio, Joel (Miriam) Witmer of Richland, Penn.; daughters Sharon (Philip) Champ, of Jackson, Ky., Anne Witmer, of Millersburg, Ohio, Joanna (Ephraim ) Penrod of Geneva; 37 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers James (Nancy) Witmer of Spring Grove, Penn., David (Gwendolyn) Witmer, of Stevens, Penn.; four sisters Phoebe (Richard) Thompson, of Felton, Del., Verna (Irvin) Horst, of Pine Grove, Penn., Edith (Moses) Burkholder, of Myerstown, Penn., Miriam (Melvin) Sauder, of Beavertown, Penn.; a sister-in-law, Marie Witmer; his daughter-in-law, Esther Penrod Witmer.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y. Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Marvin at: doranfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 29 to Apr. 2, 2020