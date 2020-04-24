|
|
GENEVA - Mary A. Carter, age 86, formerly of Geneva and Canandaigua passed away on Tuesday (April 21, 2020).
Calling hours will be held at the convenience of the family at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home on a date and time to be announced. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ontario County Humane Society, Happy Tails Animal Shelter or the .
Mary was born on December 31, 1933 in Enid, Oklahoma the daughter of the late A.U. "Tance" and Nell (Grogan) Burnett. She graduated from Danville High School in Indiana and Eisenhower College in Seneca Falls. Mary retired after many years as a House Manager for the Ontario County ARC.
She enjoyed gardening and golfing, was a loving mother and grandmother and loved her dogs.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Casazza of Victor; her son, James (Donna) Carter of Waterloo; grandchildren Ryan Casazza of Kent, Ohio, Sara Casazza of Victor, Harley Carter of Geneva, Taylor Carter of Waterloo; brother, Jack (Carol) Burnett of Corsicana, Texas; sister-in-law, Jane (Alan) Chester of Prescott, Ariz.; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Mary was predeceased by her parents; husband, Donald J. Carter; son-in-law, Alfred W. Casazza; sister, Donna (Burnett) Drake; brother, Joe Burnett.
For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit;
www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020