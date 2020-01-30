|
GENEVA – Mary A. Helser, age 55, of Geneva passed away on Sunday (January 26, 2020).
There will be no prior calling hours. A Memorial Service and burial in Brookside Cemetery will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Mary was born in Geneva on May 11, 1964, the daughter of the late Sidney and Joyce Mann Savage. She graduated from Geneva High School in 1982 and was a graduate from the Marion S. Whelan School of Practical Nursing.
She was a volunteer with the American Red Cross and the Literacy Volunteers. Mary was very family oriented and loved collecting Panda Bears and figurines.
She is survived by her siblings Lynn Clark of Sunbury, Pa., Stephen (Karen) Savage of Fla. and Patty (Jeff) Woody of Waterloo; several nieces and nephews; and her sponsor, Julie.
Mary was predeceased by her parents Sidney and Joyce; sister, Lorrie McDonald; brother-in-law, John Clark; wife, Sue Helser.
Arrangements are being handled by the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home.
For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit; www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5, 2020