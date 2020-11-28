In the presence of her family, Mary A. Schaup peacefully passed away in her home on October 22 at the age of 96. Born in Fuschia Cottage on the Isle of Man to James Allen and Mildred Jesse (Godden-Smith), she emigrated to the U.S. with her older brothers Jack and Ellis, where the family settled in Phelps, NY. Mary was a 1941 graduate of Phelps High School and attended Cortland College with a major in physical education. As a part of the war effort, she later joined the 600 plus women workforce employed at the Seneca Ordnance Depot in Romulus.



After the war, Mary's professional and family life broadened with her move to NYC, where she worked in the accounts payable department at St. Luke's Hospital and the Bank of New York. In 1949, she married Karl Schaup and returned to the Finger Lakes area to start a family and continue her professional life. She retired as the human resources manager at Elston Electronics. Mary was active in the Geneva Women's Club and the Waterloo Research Club, where she made several scholarly presentations. Throughout her life she traveled extensively through Europe remaining well connected to family and friends. In later years, she was an avid euchre player and enjoyed residing in Florida during the winter months with her great friend Sam Calcagno. She is survived by her son K. Allen Schaup (Sandy Banks) her daughter Patricia A. Schaup (Marika Hennig), her granddaughter Jessica Schaup and grandson James Schaup, great grandchildren Logan and Maddie, nieces Jackie (Allen) Hays and family, Jean (Allen) Garnsey and family, and many of Mary's relatives in the Isle of Man. In honor of her life and her love for animals, the family requests contributions to be made to the Beverly Animal Shelter in Waterloo to honor her memory. A commemorative celebration is planned with a future date to be publicly announced.



Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps

