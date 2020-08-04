1/
Mary A. (Riegel) Stein
WATERLOO – Mary Stein, 84, passed away unexpectedly at her home Sunday (August 2, 2020).

Friends and family are invited to a graveside service at 10 a.m. on Thursday (August 6) in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Mary's family request memorial contributions be directed to North Seneca Ambulance North Road Waterloo, NY 13165.

Mary was born in Seneca Falls on July 23, 1936 the daughter of the late Stanley B. and Laura M (Clark) Riegel. She graduated from Mynderse Academy in 1952. She retired after over twenty years of service at Goulds pumps in Seneca Falls, where she worked as the importer/exporter clerk. She enjoyed spending time with her family. In her later years she enjoyed working in her flower beds and watching the birds that visited her feeders outside the window.

She is survived by her sons Patrick (Debbie), Ronald (Colleen) and Robert Stein; grandchildren Jennifer (Leo) Valley, Corinne and Christopher (Jen) Stein; her great-grandchildren Lucas and Logan Valley and Tessa Stein; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Fredrick "Pat"; their daughter, Sharon C. Stein; and her brother, Gerald Riegel.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 10, 2020.
August 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Don & Carol Jerry
Friend
August 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
ROBERT EDWARD POLLOT
