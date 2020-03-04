|
ROCHESTER – Mary A. Urquhart, 84, passed away on February 25 following a brief illness.
Mary's life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday (March 7) at St. Francis and St. Clare Parish at St. Patrick, Seneca Falls with burial to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Rochester, 150 French Road, Rochester 14610.
She is survived by siblings James (Janet MacLean) Urquhart, Anne Urquhart, SSJ; loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; Frances Urquhart; Margaret McCabe.
Predeceased by parents William M. and Agnes (Greer) Urquhart; brother, William M. Urquhart; nephew, Andrew Urquhart.
For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit; www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020