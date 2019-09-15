Home

Coe-Genung Funeral Home
46 West Main Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
(315) 539-2931
Mary Agnes Phoenix Obituary
SENECA FALLS – Mary Agnes Phoenix, 73, of Seneca Falls, N.Y.,died Thursday (September 5, 2019) in Geneva General Hospital.

There will be no calling hours or service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospitality House, 1120 S. Goodman St., Rochester, NY, 14620.

Mary was born June 18, 1946, in Auburn, N.Y., the daughter of Jeremiah and Dorothy Morgan O'Brien. She was a graduate of Moravia High School.

She is survived by sons Tom (Jacqueline) Kohlenberg of Ga., Steven (Heather) Kohlenberg of Mo., and Brian Kohlenberg of Fla.; step-children, Normand Phoenix, Jr. of Great Falls, Mont., Brian Phoenix of Pompano Beach, Fla., Rhonda (Chuck) Coventry of Waterloo, N.Y., and Rebecca (Richard) Tracey of Ashton, Idaho; many grandchildren; and step grandchildren; many step-great-grandchildren; several brothers and sisters; and many nieces and nephews.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019
