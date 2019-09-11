|
|
GENEVA – Mrs. Mary Ann Hill, 77, of Lyceum St., passed away on Monday (September 9, 2019) at her home surrounded by her loving family.
There will be no prior calling hours.
Funeral Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial Contributions, in her memory may be made to the .
Mary Ann was born in Geneva and was a lifelong resident. She was the daughter of the late Leo and Doris Simmons Malone. She was a graduate of DeSales High School and was employed for several years at the book store at Hobart and William Smith College. She was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish.
She is survived by her loving husband, John V. "Jack" Hill; her sons Tim (Michelle) Hill of Geneva and Michael Hill of Geneva; her daughter, Colleen Hill of Geneva; and her brother, Patrick Malone of North Tonawanda; five grandchildren Justina Santos, Ramsey Curtis, Jacob Hill, Jayden Hill and Londyn Hill; two great-grandchildren Gianna and Christian Santos; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brothers James, Michael and John Malone.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home.
For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019