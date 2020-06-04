Mary Ann Sutliffe
WATERLOO - Mary Ann Sutliffe, 83, passed away peacefully on Monday (June 1, 2020), at home.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Contributions may be directed to ALSAC/ St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Mary Ann was born on September 13, 1936, in Geneva and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (DeYulio) Consolie. She owned and operated Mary Ann's Treasures in Waterloo. Mary Ann was a very talented artist who made a living by selling her work. She loved sewing and crafting and was an extraordinary painter with oils and acrylic.

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Stacey) Sutliffe of Bloomfield; brother, Joseph Consolie of Webster, Mass.; daughter-in-law, Tricia Sutliffe of Waterloo; grandchildren Jennifer (Joseph) Christensen, Jeffrey (Samantha) Sutliffe, Lorenzo Sutliffe and Giavanna Sutliffe; several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Mary Ann was predeceased by her husband, Jack Sutliffe; and son, Mark Sutliffe.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 4 to Jun. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-6613
