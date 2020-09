WATERLOO- Mary Ann Sutliffe, 83, passed away on Monday (June 1, 2020), at home.Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Saturday (September 19), at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee St. Geneva. A memorial service will follow at 12:00 noon in the funeral home.The burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday (September 21), in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo.Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com