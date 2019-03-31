Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Beth Seager. View Sign

PHELPS – Mary Beth Seager, age 53, of Phelps passed away on Saturday (March 23, 2019) at Light Hill in Canandaigua surrounded by her family.



Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday (April 5) at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home 45 High St. Geneva. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions may be made to Light Hill 5160 Parrish St. Ext. Canandaigua, NY 14424.



Mary Beth was born in Geneva the daughter of the late Robert and Karen Cowles Harrell. She had worked for 27 years at G.W. Lisk in Clifton Springs. Mary Beth was a devoted mother and when she was younger, she was a member of the Appleknockers for many years.



She is survived by her husband, Darrin; daughter, Allison Castle of Geneva; son, Logan Castle of Phelps.



Mary Beth was predeceased by her parents Robert and Karen; her sister, Shari Elscott.



