SENECA FALLS – Mary C. Guardino, 93, formerly of Leland Dr. Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Saturday (August 15, 2020) at Seneca Nursing & Rehabilitation Center surrounded by her loving family and passing into the arms of Jesus Christ and his mother, Mary.
Family and friends may attend Mary's Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday (August 19) at St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls with Reverend James Fennessy, Pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls, N.Y. Due to COVID-19 a total of 166 people, including family members, will be allowed in St. Patrick's Church. Facemasks must be worn and social distancing must be observed.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to, Family Hope Center, 551 Exchange St., Geneva, NY 14456 or Seneca Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 200 Douglas Dr., Waterloo, NY 13165.
Mary was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on May 17, 1927 the daughter of the late Joseph and Maria Guido Poliseno. She was very active in her younger years and enjoyed attending Brooklyn Dodgers games, ballroom dancing, ice-skating, horseback riding, and bowling, which is how she met her husband. After she was married in 1950, she accompanied her husband to Rome, Italy while he attended medical school and they lived in Brooklyn afterwards until he completed his internship and residency. She had moved to Seneca Falls in 1966 from New Jersey when her husband became the physician for the newly formed Obstetrics and Gynecology department at the Seneca Falls Hospital. Mary did the book keeping for his practice in addition to raising her six children. She also worked as a bookkeeper for the Finger Lakes Coca-Cola bottling plant in Seneca Falls and helped out in her daughter's day care after she retired from there.
She was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls and a past member of the Seneca Falls Hospital Auxiliary. In order to become more socially active after her husband died, she joined the One Parent Club where she made many new friends while participating in the club's activities. In her later years, Mary treasured her time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by two daughters Gail (Kenneth) Brown of Seneca Falls, N.Y. and Donna Gardner of Parker, Colo.; four sons Alfred (Sharon) Guardino of Amarillo, Texas, David (Julie) Guardino of St. Paul, Mich., Robert (Mireya) Guardino of Wilmington, N.C., Joseph Guardino of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; her grandchildren Shevaun (John) Festervand, Corina (Brett) Eddy, Tracy Guardino, Nicole (Anthony) Grillone, and Natasha (Andrew) Ginter, Taylor, Caitlin, Kendell, and Carli Gardner; seven great grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents; Mary was predeceased by her husband, Alphonse Guardino M.D. who died August 9, 1969; one sister, Katherine Cannuli; one brother, Leo Poliseno; and her daughter-in-law, Diane Guardino.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, NY 13148.
