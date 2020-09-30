SENECA FALLS - Mary C. Tanner passed away on Friday (September 25, 2020) at her home.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday (October 3) at St. Patrick's Church in Seneca Falls, with Reverend James Fennessy as officiant. Burial will follow at St. Columbkille Cemetery in Seneca Falls.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Patrick's Church.
Mary was born in Seneca Falls on March 28, 1932, the daughter of the late Clement and Angeline (Lopez) Piscitelli. She was a lifelong resident of Seneca Falls and member of St. Patrick's church. Mary enjoyed many things in life, including reading books, vacationing in Inlet, N.Y., her nightly coffee at her sister Carolyn's house, and was known for her delicious pizzas. Family meant the world to Mary.
She is survived by her brothers Joseph (Marianne) Piscitelli and Ronald (Nancy) Piscitelli; sister-in-law, Rose Piscitelli; nieces and nephews Debra (Joe) Crisanti, Darrell (Kathy) Felice, Rosanne Knight, Joanne (John) Wood, Anthony Pisciteli, Steve (Debbie) Piscitelli, Nicholas (Amy) Piscitelli, Jason (Cindy) Piscitelli, Maria (Aaron) Thomas, Michael Piscitelli; as well as many great and great-great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mary is predeceased by her husband, Howard who passed away in 1987; brother, Anthony Piscitelli; and sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn (Nicholas) Felice.
