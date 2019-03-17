Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Casasanta. View Sign





There will be no calling hours. A memorial mass will be announced at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Our Lady of Peace Parish, 130 Exchange St. Geneva, NY 14456, or Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 East River St. Waterloo, NY 13165.



Mary was born the daughter of the late Joseph and Mamie (Gargano) Corsello on April 2, 1925 in Canandaigua, N.Y. She graduated from Geneva High School and the Freeman Business School. Mary married Howard Casasanta on Nov. 30, 1946. She was employed by the Geneva City School District for many years. Mary enjoyed traveling with her husband, spending time at their cabin in the mountains and their cottage on the lake. She was an avid reader.



Mary is survived by her two children Alan (Judy Chambers) Casasanta and Denise (Don Lipker) Townley; five grandchildren Mark (Kim) Casasanta, David (Jen) Casasanta, Andrea Casasanta, Paula Vega and Chris (Sarah) Bauer; four great-grandchildren Mariah (Francis), Mia, Sophie, Ella; long-time friend, Eva Lynne



She was predeceased by her husband, Howard in 2009.



The family would like to give special thanks to the doctors and nurses who took care of Mary in the Emergency Department and ICU of Geneva General Hospital and all of those who did a wonderful job caring for her for the past few years at home, especially, Mariah, Grace, Lynn, Cherie, Susan and Cindy.



Online condolences for the family may be expressed at ROMULUS–Mary Casasanta, 93, entered eternal rest on Sun. (March 10, 2019) at Geneva General Hospital.There will be no calling hours. A memorial mass will be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Our Lady of Peace Parish, 130 Exchange St. Geneva, NY 14456, or Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 East River St. Waterloo, NY 13165.Mary was born the daughter of the late Joseph and Mamie (Gargano) Corsello on April 2, 1925 in Canandaigua, N.Y. She graduated from Geneva High School and the Freeman Business School. Mary married Howard Casasanta on Nov. 30, 1946. She was employed by the Geneva City School District for many years. Mary enjoyed traveling with her husband, spending time at their cabin in the mountains and their cottage on the lake. She was an avid reader.Mary is survived by her two children Alan (Judy Chambers) Casasanta and Denise (Don Lipker) Townley; five grandchildren Mark (Kim) Casasanta, David (Jen) Casasanta, Andrea Casasanta, Paula Vega and Chris (Sarah) Bauer; four great-grandchildren Mariah (Francis), Mia, Sophie, Ella; long-time friend, Eva Lynne Smith She was predeceased by her husband, Howard in 2009.The family would like to give special thanks to the doctors and nurses who took care of Mary in the Emergency Department and ICU of Geneva General Hospital and all of those who did a wonderful job caring for her for the past few years at home, especially, Mariah, Grace, Lynn, Cherie, Susan and Cindy.Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com. Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Local Obituaries for Finger Lakes Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close