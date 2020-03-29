|
SENECA FALLS - Mary E. "Molly" (Van Cleef) Bracht, 91, of Lansdale, Penn., passed away Wednesday (March 18, 2020).
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to the Seneca Falls Historical Society or the Norriton Presbyterian Church.
Molly was born July 25, 1928, in Seneca Falls, N.Y., the youngest child of Axie A. (Anthony) and Lawrence W. Van Cleef. She was called Molly to distinguish her from the three other Mary Ellens in her first-grade class. She was a 1946 graduate of Mynderse Academy and a 1949 graduate of the Albany Medical Center Union University School of Nursing.
Molly spent 53 years of her life in Blue Bell, Penn., where she raised a family and retired before moving to Lansdale. She was a longtime member of the Norriton Presbyterian Church and enjoyed sewing, needlework, and gardening.
She is survived by two daughters Mary Bracht of Gaithersburg, Md. and Laura (James) Biddle of Blue Bell, Penn.; two sons Jeffrey (Cheryl) of Cascade, Wis. and Philip (Linda) of Dresden, N.Y.; two grandchildren James and Hannah Biddle; and several nieces and nephews.
She particularly enjoyed making craft gifts for her great-grandnieces and nephews.
Molly was predeceased by her husband, Norman; and brother, Lawrence (Larry) Van Cleef.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc, 32 State Street, Seneca Falls.
