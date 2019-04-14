Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Friends may call at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva, on Tuesday (April 16, 2019) from 12 noon till 2 p.m.



Funeral Services will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home. The Rev. Dr. Deborah Lind Schmitt, Pastor of the Presbyterian Church in Geneva, will officiate. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions, in her memory, may be made to Parkinson Foundation or to the Diabetes Foundation.



Mary was born in Waterloo, N.Y. and has been a lifelong resident of this area. She was the Daughter of the late Louis V. and Marion Case Colegrove. She was retired from the New York Telephone Co. where she worked for 20 years and for the next thirty years she worked as a toll collector for the NYS Thruway Authority. She was a life member of the NY Telephone Pioneers, a member of Amaranth and of the Order of the Eastern Star of Fayette. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Geneva.



She is survived by her son, William Burgess of Webster; her daughter, Sandra (Terry) Case of Waterloo; her brothers Howard (Carol) Colegrove of Geneva and Kenneth (Joyce) Colegrove of MacDougall; her sister-in-law, Doris Colegrove of Seneca Falls; two grandchildren Johnathon M. (Jeanene) Case and Lauren E. Case; four grandchildren Paige and Morgan Case and Jamison and Taryn Cochrane; cousins Sharon, Charles, Darlene, Steven, Cheryl, Mark, Matthew, and Marty, and several nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her husband, Marshall Burgess; her brother, Arthur Colegrove.



