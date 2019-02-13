Obituary Guest Book View Sign

GENEVA- Mary E. Luckern, age 87, of Geneva passed away on Sunday (February 10, 2019) at Rochester General Hospital.



At Mary's request, there will be no prior calling hours. Funeral services will be held on Saturday (Feb. 16) at 12 p.m. at St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church. The Rev. Thomas P. Mull will be the Celebrant of a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be in St. Columbkill Cemetery in Seneca Falls.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities.



Mary was born on July 12, 1931 in Seneca Falls the daughter of the late Sylvester and Nell Miles Luckern. She graduated from St. Patrick's Elementary School and Mynderse Academy in Seneca Falls. She is a graduate of Geneseo State College and served on her alma mater's Board of Trustees for many years.



After earning her teaching degree, Mary accepted what she thought at the time would be a one-year commitment to teach in the Geneva school district. More than 40 years later, she retired having served as a teacher and building principal for four generations of Genevans.



After her retirement from the school district, Mary began another career in politics, winning the Town of Geneva Supervisor's position and extending Democratic influence into town and county politics for the next 16 years. She was a close friend of Geneva Mayor Helen Maney, who together established Geneva at the vanguard of women in leadership positions in this region.



After leaving politics, Mary continued in public service, serving as a board member of the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva, Catholic Charities and continuing her service to Geneseo State College until her death. Last October, Mary was the subject of a community celebration organized by the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva. Attended by more than 350 people, Mary was praised by parents, teachers, former students and the leadership of the organizations she contributed her leadership to during her more than 60 years in Geneva.



Mary is survived by several cousins, caregivers and numerous friends.



