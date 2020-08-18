WATERLOO – Mary E. Powers, 100, of Waterloo, N.Y., passed away peacefully Saturday (August 15, 2020) at Huntington Living Center, Waterloo, N.Y.
Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Thursday (August 20) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home. The funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home. John Sheridan from the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses of Waterloo, will officiate.
Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, N.Y. The service can also be viewed live at Coe-Genung Funeral Home Facebook page.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions all attending calling hours and service MUST wear face masks coming into the funeral home and while in the funeral home. All MUST enter the funeral home through the parking lot doors.
Mary was born September 13, 1919, in Weedsport, N.Y., the daughter of Thomas and Pearl Petrie. She was a 1938 graduate of Waterloo High School. After graduation she began working for Westcott Rule in Seneca Falls, N.Y., then was employed with various businesses. Later she retired from Park-Hannifan in Clyde, NY, after sixteen years of employment. She loved dancing and swimming. Mary was a longtime member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Waterloo.
Mary met and married Stewart Powers, Sr. having two children Stewart (Susan) Powers, Jr. of Geneva, NY and Mary (Thomas) Stith of Cortland, OH; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; grandson, Steven French; sister and brother-in-law Marjorie (William) Crawford; and brother and sister-in-law Clarence (May) Fegley.
