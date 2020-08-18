1/1
Mary E. Powers
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WATERLOO – Mary E. Powers, 100, of Waterloo, N.Y., passed away peacefully Saturday (August 15, 2020) at Huntington Living Center, Waterloo, N.Y.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Thursday (August 20) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home. The funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home. John Sheridan from the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses of Waterloo, will officiate.

Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, N.Y. The service can also be viewed live at Coe-Genung Funeral Home Facebook page.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions all attending calling hours and service MUST wear face masks coming into the funeral home and while in the funeral home. All MUST enter the funeral home through the parking lot doors.

Mary was born September 13, 1919, in Weedsport, N.Y., the daughter of Thomas and Pearl Petrie. She was a 1938 graduate of Waterloo High School. After graduation she began working for Westcott Rule in Seneca Falls, N.Y., then was employed with various businesses. Later she retired from Park-Hannifan in Clyde, NY, after sixteen years of employment. She loved dancing and swimming. Mary was a longtime member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Waterloo.

Mary met and married Stewart Powers, Sr. having two children Stewart (Susan) Powers, Jr. of Geneva, NY and Mary (Thomas) Stith of Cortland, OH; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; grandson, Steven French; sister and brother-in-law Marjorie (William) Crawford; and brother and sister-in-law Clarence (May) Fegley.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Coe-Genung Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Coe-Genung Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coe-Genung Funeral Home
46 West Main Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
(315) 539-2931
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coe-Genung Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 18, 2020
Wow - 100 years old - fantastic! Worked with Mary at Sylvania in the late 60's. We were two of the last seven people out the door when it closed. We had a lot of laughs and she was very nice to everyone, even though she tried to be very straight-laced!. Rest in Peace
Dolly
Friend
August 17, 2020
I worked with Mary at Sylvania in the late 1960's - she was a very hard worker and we had a lot of fun! She and I and 4 other girls were the last ones out the door when it closed. May you rest in peace - you were always so very kind to me! Dolly
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved