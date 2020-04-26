|
FAYETTE - Mary Ellen Boye, 91, formerly of Fayette went home peacefully to the Lord on April 21, surrounded by family at her daughter Dianna's home in Branchport.
Services and interment will be at the convenience of the family. Kindly consider contributions to Finger Lakes Christian Fellowship, 12 North Park St., Seneca Falls, NY 13148.
Born in St. Clair Shores, Mich., the daughter of Ferdinand and Lora Boye, Mary worked as a self employed home health care aide. She belonged to Canoga Fire Department Auxiliary, volunteered at the House of Concern, and New York State Chiropractic College. Mary was a former member of V.F.W. Auxiliary in Penn Yan.
Mary Ellen's life was full of adventures, like working for Stanford University on the Atom Smasher project in California, and all four of her children knew they were loved. Mary Ellen's greatest gift was making everyone feel that THEIR relationship was special and important. Mary Ellen was raised Lutheran and God filled her life with many blessings.
He also made her strong enough to survive the tribulations that she had to go through.
Although she started her life in Michigan, she moved to California in the early 50's with her first daughter Lauren Marie Fraser. Then she went on to have her only son, Terry Joe Martin, following up with 2 more daughters, Diana Lynn and Rebecca Tracy Martin. Mary loved lots of things including art, jokes, volunteering, her family, but most of all the Lord. Mary Ellen made friends where ever she went, and was kind, classy, and full of life.
She is survived by her brother, Dale (Jackie) Boye; and her four children Lauren (Hank) Bainter, Terry (Mindy) Martin, Diana (Vincent) Smiraglia and Rebecca Wieder; eleven grandchildren Jette (John) Brasher, Tom (Vivi) Jorgensen, Donnie Tears, Jason (Katie) Martin, Ellen (Joel) Williams, Okie (Jim) Holst, James (Melissa) Ribble, Jasmine (Honey) Ribble, Joshua, Sean, Justice and Alex Wieder; 18 great-grandchildren Austin, Carlee, Billy Tom, Brian, Orion, Brittney, Shona, Delany, Maria, Annika, Julia, Justice, Marik, Braxton, Brianna, Alyssa(Bday) Twin and Tyrell; two great-great grandkids; and many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends (You know who you are!).
She was predeceased by, not only, her mother and father; but her brothers James (Jeri) Boye, Robert (Marge) Boye; a sister, Betty (Milton) Sicklesteel; and one great-grandson, Caleb.
Be still and know I am "God"
Arrangements are in the care of Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc, 32 State Street, Seneca Falls.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2020