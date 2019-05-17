SENECA FALLS, NY/ SHALLOTTE, NC- Mary Ellen (Sovocool) Hanselman, 91, died peacefully on May 13, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice, SECU Hospice House of Brunswick.



At her request, there will be no calling hours. A private memorial service and inurnment of ashes will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church Memorial Garden.



Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church Memorial Garden Fund, 27 Fall St, Seneca Falls, NY 13148.



Mary Ellen was born in Moravia, N.Y. on November 5, 1927, Mary Ellen graduated from Waterloo Central School in 1946 and worked as a stenographer/bookkeeper for many years, retiring from Trombley Tire and Auto in 1993. Mary Ellen was an avid knitter and reader. She especially loved the N.C. blue skies and sunshine, watching the many song birds from her window. Her greatest enjoyment was receiving pictures and videos of her great-grandchildren.



Surviving are her daughters Jacqueline (Lames) Wooden of Shallotte, N.C. and Debra Dutlo of Fishers Landing, N.Y.; four grandchildren Theresa Wooden (Mark Lester), Stephen (Kelly) Wooden, Samantha Duflo (Young Choi), Nicole (Aaron) Glassman; and eight great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sisters-in-law Betty Serra and Betty Brainerd; and cousin, Lolly Shepardson who she cherished like a sister.



Mary Ellen was predeceased by her parents Elsie Adams Sovocool Brainerd and Elwin Sovocool; stepdad, Walter J. Brainerd; and beloved brother, Walter J. Brainerd II.