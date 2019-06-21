GENEVA–Mary Ellen O'Malley, 80, of Geneva passed away on Tuesday (June 18) at Strong Memorial Hospital.
There will be no prior calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday (June 24) at St. Stephen's Church, 48 Pulteney St., Geneva. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, in her memory, may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, https://www.macular.org/how-donate
Mary Ellen was born in Seneca Falls and was a lifelong resident of the Geneva Area. She was the daughter of the late Mario and Bridget Addona Piscatelli. She was a graduate of Geneva High School Class of 1957. She was a girls softball coach, helped organize the June Happening events, and was on the committee for the 1957 Class reunions. She was known for her Italian home cooking, cakes and pastries. She did volunteer work at the Center of Concern and various Church groups. She was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish.
She is survived by her son, Michael (Luis Corrales) O'Malley of Calif.; her daughter, Susan (Thomas) Romano of Canandaigua; her sister, Patricia Hux of N.C.; and her brothers James Piscatelli of Rochester and Matthew Piscatelli of N.C.; and two grandchildren Olivia and Ava Romano.
She was predeceased by her husband, Philip O'Malley.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home.
For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 21 to June 23, 2019