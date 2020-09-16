1/1
Mary Frances Roloson
SODUS - Mary Frances Roloson, 79, passed away on September 11, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday (September 19) in the Sodus Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Cracker Box Palace, 6450 Shaker Rd, Alton, NY 14413.

Mary was born in Romulus N.Y. She was the oldest of six children. At the very young age of 16, she married Carl Roloson. Together they had three wonderful children. Mary lost the love of her life in 1979 after 22 years of marriage. Mary enjoyed spending her time knitting, crocheting, sewing and occasionally fishing. Her favorite time was spending it with her family and friends. Her last few months were filled with lots of love and activities. Most weekends she spent on Crescent Beach watching the beautiful sunsets. She was busy most days shopping, watching Judge Judy, boating, and having sleep overs and play dates with her daughters and great granddaughters. Mary will be forever missed by her family. Her wise friend reminded her that "we weren't always on the same page but we were from the same book".

She is survived by her children, Marlin (Betty) Roloson, Cathy (Jeffery) Hanagan and Colleen (Jeffrey) Burnette; grandchildren Sean Hanagan, Brian (AJ) Hanagan, Breanna (Kevin) Burnette, Brooke (Steven) Burnette and Zachary (Veronica) Burnette; great-grandchildren Cassidy Hanagan and Izabella LaMark; siblings Calvin (Joan) Brown, Betsy (Jeff) Pierce, Buster (Cindy) Brown and Linda Zona; several nieces and nephews; as well as her special friend Shirley Bigler.

Mary was predeceased by her husband, Carl in 1979; sister, Nancy Brown; and granddaughter, Dacia in 2017.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Sodus Rural Cemetery
