PHELPS - Mary Redder Hesbon, age 95, died on Saturday (May 11, 2019) at the Demay Living Center in Newark.



Friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday (May 18) at the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Private burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery.



It is requested that memorial donations be made to The Griswold Scholarship Fund, 75 Main Street, Phelps, NY 14532



Mary was born on September 5, 1923 in the family home on West Main Street in Phelps. She was the only child of George and Gertrude Goodman Redder. Mary was a member of the United Church of Phelps. She was the first woman to serve on the Phelps Village Board. She was a member of the Phelps Rotary Club and was a Paul Harris Fellow. Mary retired from the Ontario Telephone Company in Phelps. During her retirement years Mary knitted hundreds of caps, mittens and baby sweaters for the needy, especially for the Christmas Baskets. Mary loved her flowers, birds and anything outside.



She is survived by her children Jan Hesbon of Saranac Lake, Barb (Jim) Sanford of Clifton Springs, Becky Hesbon of Newark, Jeff Hesbon of Newark; granddaughters Samantha ( Matt) Mereau of Fairport, Tiffany (Mike) Nardella of Philadelphia, Pa.; great-grandson, Jackson Tumminelli; great-granddaughter, Ava Mereau.



She was predeceased by her husband, Gerald Hesbon who died in 2006.



Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home, 70 Main Street, Phelps. Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 12 to May 14, 2019