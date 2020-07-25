1/
Mary J. Valerio
CLYDE/NEWARK – Mary J. Valerio, 99, died Wednesday (July 8, 2020) at the Wayne County Living Center.

Private funeral services were held. Burial is in St. John's Cemetery.

Memorials, in her name, may be made to St. John's Catholic Church, 114 Sodus St., Clyde, NY 14433.

Mrs. Valerio was born in Lyons, N.Y. on August 22, 2020 the daughter of the late Peter and Flora Felella Arnitz. She worked for GE in Clyde.

Mary is survived by two children Richard Valerio of Newark and Patricia (Henry) Dunphy of Rose; a sister, Ann Cinelli of Clyde; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews

She was predeceased by her husband, Patrick J. Valerio

Arrangements entrusted to Baris Funeral Home.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jul. 25 to Jul. 30, 2020.
