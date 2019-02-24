Obituary Guest Book View Sign





In honoring Mary Jane's wishes, there will be no calling hours. The family will have a memorial mass to be announced at a later date.



Mary Jane was born in Geneva and was the daughter of the late Jennie (Thomas) and Carmen Morelli. She graduated from Geneva High School and recently retired from Geneva City School District in 2018 after 20+ years. Mary Jane was a life member of St. Stephen's Church.



Mary Jane is survived by her sons Joe Sbrocco of Geneva and Mario (Kelly) Sbrocco of Webster; two grandchildren Gianna and Marcella Sbrocco; several nieces and nephews.



She is predeceased by her husband Mario; sister and brother-in-law Jackie (Carl) Roberti.



Online condolences for the family may be sent to GENEVA- Mary Jane Sbrocco passed away peacefully on Sunday (February 17, 2019) at Rochester General Hospital with family at her side.In honoring Mary Jane's wishes, there will be no calling hours. The family will have a memorial mass to be announced at a later date.Mary Jane was born in Geneva and was the daughter of the late Jennie (Thomas) and Carmen Morelli. She graduated from Geneva High School and recently retired from Geneva City School District in 2018 after 20+ years. Mary Jane was a life member of St. Stephen's Church.Mary Jane is survived by her sons Joe Sbrocco of Geneva and Mario (Kelly) Sbrocco of Webster; two grandchildren Gianna and Marcella Sbrocco; several nieces and nephews.She is predeceased by her husband Mario; sister and brother-in-law Jackie (Carl) Roberti.Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.palmfh.com Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Finger Lakes Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close