GENEVA–Mary Jane "Jay" Shaw, 98, passed away peacefully on Friday (Aug. 16, 2019) surrounded by her loving family, at the Geneva Living Center North.
In honoring her wishes, there will be no prior calling hours.
A graveside service for immediate family will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday (September 15) in Whitney Cemetery.
Mary Jane was born on April, 14, 1921, in Geneva and was a daughter of the late Norm and Helen (Burke) Reid. The Reid family has been in Geneva since the 1700's as immigrants from Scotland. Mary Jane graduated from Geneva High School in 1940. She worked at the American Can in Geneva, the Geneva Credit Bureau, the Penn Yan Chamber of Commerce and the Geneva Chamber of Commerce. Mary Jane was an accomplished piano and organ player. As a member of the Theater Organ Club, she would travel to major cities to play pipe organs. Mary Jane was also a member of the Red Hat Society, the Geneva Women's Club and the First Presbyterian Church of Geneva.
She is survived by her son, Robert James Shaw and his wife, Patricia Talomie; daughter, Mary Ellen Shaw Shoemaker and her husband, Bruce Shoemaker; grandson, Marshall H. Robertson; sister, Helen "Honey" Reid Updike; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mary Jane was predeceased by her husband, whom she married on February 2, 1946, Harold W. Shaw; brothers Robert J. Reid and Norm Reid; sister, Betty Reid Patch.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019