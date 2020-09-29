1/
Mary Jean (Bramer) Serafine
GENEVA - Mary Jean Serafine, 89, died on Sunday (September 27, 2020).

In honoring Mary's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday (October 31), at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Geneva.

Contributions may be made to Our Lady of Peace Parish, 130 Exchange Street, Geneva, NY 14456 in Mary's memory.

Mary is the daughter of the late Katherine Blanche (Petteys) and William Gleason Bramer.

She is survived by her children Kay Abraham of Baltimore, Md. and John (Julie) Serafine of Pittsford, N.Y.; grandchildren Michael (Nicole) Abraham, Jeffrey (Amanda) Abraham, Caitlyn (John) Malzewski, Daniel (Jenna) Serafine, Maren (Jeff) Welch and Tyler Serafine; great-grandchildren Alex Abraham, Aimee Abraham, Charlotte Abraham, Joseph Abraham, Lilah Welch, Brody Malzewski, Greyson Serafine, and Cullen Welch; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Mary was predeceased by her husband, John Francis Serafine; siblings William, Ralph, Harold, and Joseph Bramer; son-in-law, William Abraham; and her dear friend, Charles ""Budd"" Naegele.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 29 to Oct. 3, 2020.
