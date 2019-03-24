DUNDEE - Mary Lou Ann Beebe, age 77, formerly of Dundee, N.Y. died Wednesday (March 20, 2019) at The Homestead, in Penn Yan, N.Y.
Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. - 12:00 noon Monday (Mar. 25) at the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee; where her funeral service will be held at 12 noon with Lay Pastor Lew Ann Giles officiating. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Dundee.
Memorial contributions may be made to Keuka Comfort Care Home P.O. Box 107 14527 or to the Humane Society Of Yates County, P.O. Box 12, Penn Yan, NY 14527.
Mary Lou was born September 19, 1941 in Penn Yan, N.Y., the daughter of the late Adelbert Britton and Bessie Wilma (Jones) Crout. She graduated from Dundee Central School in 1960. She was married to the late Kenneth E. Beebe who passed away on Feb. 20, 2008. A lifelong local resident she was employed by Castner Vineyards, in Barrington, N.Y. for many years. Mrs. Beebe was a former member of Ladies of the Moose Lodge #1519, Penn Yan, and the Wayne American Legion Meade-Price Post 1208 Ladies Auxiliary; she loved animals, especially cats.
She is survived by one daughter, Lori (Raymond Angelo) Barron of Gallatin, Tenn.; a granddaughter, Amanda (Durell Johnson Sr.) Caternolo, of Buffalo; a grandson, Michael (Britnie) Frazer of Gallatin, Tenn.; and seven great-grandchildren Marissa & Skyla Caternolo, Saphara, Sereniti, and Durell Jr. Johnson, Mortiki, and Nevaeh Frazer.
