Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lou Ann Beebe. View Sign





Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. - 12:00 noon Monday (Mar. 25) at the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee; where her funeral service will be held at 12 noon with Lay Pastor Lew Ann Giles officiating. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Dundee.



Memorial contributions may be made to Keuka Comfort Care Home P.O. Box 107 14527 or to the Humane Society Of Yates County, P.O. Box 12, Penn Yan, NY 14527.



Mary Lou was born September 19, 1941 in Penn Yan, N.Y., the daughter of the late Adelbert Britton and Bessie Wilma (Jones) Crout. She graduated from Dundee Central School in 1960. She was married to the late Kenneth E. Beebe who passed away on Feb. 20, 2008. A lifelong local resident she was employed by Castner Vineyards, in Barrington, N.Y. for many years. Mrs. Beebe was a former member of Ladies of the Moose Lodge #1519, Penn Yan, and the Wayne American Legion Meade-Price Post 1208 Ladies Auxiliary; she loved animals, especially cats.



She is survived by one daughter, Lori (Raymond Angelo) Barron of Gallatin, Tenn.; a granddaughter, Amanda (Durell Johnson Sr.) Caternolo, of Buffalo; a grandson, Michael (Britnie) Frazer of Gallatin, Tenn.; and seven great-grandchildren Marissa & Skyla Caternolo, Saphara, Sereniti, and Durell Jr. Johnson, Mortiki, and Nevaeh Frazer.



Online condolences can be sent by visiting DUNDEE - Mary Lou Ann Beebe, age 77, formerly of Dundee, N.Y. died Wednesday (March 20, 2019) at The Homestead, in Penn Yan, N.Y.Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. - 12:00 noon Monday (Mar. 25) at the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee; where her funeral service will be held at 12 noon with Lay Pastor Lew Ann Giles officiating. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Dundee.Memorial contributions may be made to Keuka Comfort Care Home P.O. Box 107 14527 or to the Humane Society Of Yates County, P.O. Box 12, Penn Yan, NY 14527.Mary Lou was born September 19, 1941 in Penn Yan, N.Y., the daughter of the late Adelbert Britton and Bessie Wilma (Jones) Crout. She graduated from Dundee Central School in 1960. She was married to the late Kenneth E. Beebe who passed away on Feb. 20, 2008. A lifelong local resident she was employed by Castner Vineyards, in Barrington, N.Y. for many years. Mrs. Beebe was a former member of Ladies of the Moose Lodge #1519, Penn Yan, and the Wayne American Legion Meade-Price Post 1208 Ladies Auxiliary; she loved animals, especially cats.She is survived by one daughter, Lori (Raymond Angelo) Barron of Gallatin, Tenn.; a granddaughter, Amanda (Durell Johnson Sr.) Caternolo, of Buffalo; a grandson, Michael (Britnie) Frazer of Gallatin, Tenn.; and seven great-grandchildren Marissa & Skyla Caternolo, Saphara, Sereniti, and Durell Jr. Johnson, Mortiki, and Nevaeh Frazer.Online condolences can be sent by visiting www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com. Funeral Home Baird Funeral Home

36 Water Street

Dundee , NY 14837

(607) 243-7369 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Finger Lakes Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close