Mary Lou Cannuli
GENEVA - Mary Lou Cannuli, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday (July 3, 2020), at the Geneva Living Center North.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday (July 8), at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church. The burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Geneva.

Contributions may be directed to Our Lady of Peace Parish, 130 Exchange St. Geneva, NY 14456.

Mary Lou was born on January 5, 1933, in Geneva and was a daughter of the late Anthony and Irma (Marino) Cannuli. She graduated valedictorian of her class in 1950 from De Sales High School. Mary Lou worked at NY Tel for 28 years and retired from Zoto's International. She ran the Religious Goods Shop at St. Stephen's and the De Sales yard sale. Mary Lou loved the outdoors, flowers, mowing and painting. She was a life-long member of St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church.

She is survived by her brother, Carmelo (Eleanor) Cannuli of Geneva; seven nieces and nephews; two great-nephews.

Mary Lou was predeceased by her sister, Jennie Hutchinson.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jul. 7 to Jul. 11, 2020.
