Mary Lou Ross
1955 - 2020
PHELPS/NEWARK - Mary Lou Ross, 65, died Friday (July 17, 2020) at Rochester General Hospital.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday (July 22) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. Face masks will be required.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at St. Francis Catholic Church, 12 Church St., Phelps, N.Y. Burial will be in Oaks Corners Cemetery.

Memorials, in her name, may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, New York 14489

Miss Ross was born in Lyons on May 25, 1955 the daughter of the late Louis and Daisy Clark Ross. She was a 1973 graduate of DeSales High School in Geneva. Mary became a Registered Nurse and over the years she worked at Strong, Newark Wayne, Sibley Visting Nurse and various nursing homes.

Mary Lou is survived by three sisters Cindy (Mark) Rowe of Newark, Louann (Joe) Commesso of Geneva, Lorna (Phil) Shoemaker of Farmington; two brothers Paul Ross of Phelps and Bart ( Sue) Ross of Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jul. 20 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Service
10:00 AM
St. Francis Catholic Church
