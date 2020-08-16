1/
Mary Louise Fowler
1927 - 2020
DUNDEE - Mary Louise Fowler, age 93, of Dundee, N.Y. died Friday (August 14, 2020) in the comfort of her home.

Honoring her wishes there are no prior calling hours. A Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family in Hillside Cemetery, Dundee.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ontario-Yates County Hospice Assoc., 756 Pre-Emption Rd., Geneva, NY 14456.

Mary was born February 18, 1927 in Penn Yan, N.Y., daughter of the late Ernest T. and Mary Alice (Hemenway) Tears. On June 24, 1945 in Benton Center she married the late Freeman G. Fowler, who passed away on June 24, 2015.

A lifelong local resident, Mary retired from the Dundee Central School in 1983 as a cafeteria worker where she loved serving the children. She was a former member of the Rebekah's, and Home Bureau. In the past she enjoyed baking, knitting, crocheting, bowling, reading, and playing euchre. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was always thinking of others. What made her smile was spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is loved and will be dearly missed by three daughters Barbara J. (Stewart) Howell of Dundee, Linda F. Howland of Brockport, N.Y., Dee A. (Ron) Anderson also of Dundee; eight grandchildren Teresa, Bryan, Kevin, Greg, Sara, Brett, Aaron, and Seth; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by four brothers Raymond, Fenton, George, and Howard Tears; a sister, Viola J. Blakesley; and a son-in-law, Jim Howland.

Arrangements entrusted to the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee; to leave condolences and share memories with the family visit bairdfuneralhomedundee.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 16 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baird Funeral Home
36 Water Street
Dundee, NY 14837
(607) 243-7369
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baird Funeral Home

