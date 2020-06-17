WEBSTER - Mary went home to our beloved Lord on Sunday (June 14, 2020) after a short battle with cancer at age 68.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Webster, N.Y., with interment in St. Michael's Cemetery in Penn Yan at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the Open Door Mission, 156 N. Plymouth Ave. Rochester, NY14608. (opendoormission.com).
Mary was born and grew up in Penn Yan, N.Y., and was a graduate of Corning Community College in Corning N.Y. She received her BA in Nursing Administration from RIT in, Rochester, N.Y.
Her career of over forty-five years consisted of Registered Nursing at Soldiers and Sailors Hospital in Penn Yan and over thirty years with MVP Health Care retiring as a Director of Quality in 2018.
Mary and her husband loved to travel and vacationed all over the world.
She leaves her husband, Ralph; sons James and Matthew (Jesseca) Orr; grandchildren Mackenzie and Braylin; siblings Bruce (Marie) and Laurel Whitbeck; brother-in-law, Iggy Heath; nieces and nephews David (Rosa) Heath, Susan (Darrin) Miller, Andrew and Amanda Whitbeck, Jacob Boorom; great-nieces Jacklyn Campbell, Darby, Payton, and Morgan Miller.
She is predeceased by her parents James and Virginia Whitbeck; sister, Patricia Heath.
Arrangements are in the care of Willard H. Scott Funeral Home
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 23, 2020.