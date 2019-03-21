Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary P. Massa. View Sign

GENEVA–Mary P. (DelleFave–D'Aurizio) Massa, 91, of Geneva passed away in the comfort of her home on Thursday (March 7, 2019).



Following Mary's wishes there will be no prior calling hours. Private funeral services and entombment were held at the convenience of the family at the St. Mary's mausoleum.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Peace Parish in Geneva, N.Y.



Mary was born on April 1, 1928, in Rochester, N.Y., daughter of the late Louis and Antoinette (DelleFave) D'Aurizio. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family and close friends in New York and Florida. Mary was very active in her family business, The DiPaolo Baking Company in Rochester, N.Y., which was founded by her grandparents in 1910. She proudly served on the company's board of directors until her passing. Mary enjoyed her trips to the bakery where she would take great pride in touring the facility and meeting with employees.



Mary is survived by her loving husband of over 73 years, Dominick P. (Massamilliano) Massa; her beloved son, Nicholas P. Massa (Brenda Altermari) of Geneva; her grandchildren Dominick P. Massa, and Nicholas P. Massa II of Geneva, their mother, Anna Marie Fratto-Massa, Cassandra and Emilee Massa both of Canandaigua, Louis P. Massa II of Geneva, their mother, Sandra Reale-Massa; her great-grandchildren Jack, Paul, Louis III, Phyllimina, Gabriella and Julian; brothers-in-law Nicholas A. Massa of Rochester, N.Y., Richard Massa of Geneva, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Elanor D'Aurizio of Florida; niece and Goddaughter, Christine (Meringola) Baker of Clifton Springs, also many nieces and nephews whom she loved very much, and her very special lifelong friend, Ruth Gallagher of Geneva.



Mary was predeceased by her parents Louis and Antoinette D' Aurizio; her son, Louis P. Massa; her brother, Angelo D' Aurizio, and sister, Louise D'Aurizio.



