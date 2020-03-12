|
CLYDE – Mary Rindfleisch, 77, passed away on Tuesday (March 10, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until 12 noon on Saturday, (March 14) at the Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St. in Clyde. A graveside service will be held following calling hours at South Lyons Cemetery.
Memorials in her name may be made to Clyde Ambulance, 15 Ford St., Clyde, NY 14433 or to Mercy Flight, 2420 Brickyard Rd., Canandaigua, NY 14424.
Mary was born the daughter of Paul and Altea Criscaden Swarthout on July 15, 1942 in Lackawanna, N.Y. She retired from Parker-Hannifin where she was an x-ray technician. For many years she was an EMT with the North Seneca Ambulance. She also worked for Cornell cooperative extension for the Food and Nutrition Education Program. She was a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Newark. She was a member of the Daughter's of the American Revolution and the Steuben Society of America.
Mrs. Rindfleisch is survived by a son, Matthew Rindfleisch of Clyde; two daughters Sharon Rindfleisch of Clyde and Monica (Alan) Marr of Clyde; a son-in-law, Vincent Devillavicencio of Clyde; eight grandchildren Angie Smith, Joseph Heflin, Matthew Rindfleisch, Robert Marr, Deanna Devillavicencio, Cory Marr, Erika Rindfleisch and Rudolf Rindfleisch; a great granddaughter, Brielle Robinson; a sister, Carrie Sanderson; seven brothers James (Linda), Henry (Cindy), John (Donna), Donald (Gina), Kevin (Mary), Ron (Sarah), and Paul (Becky) Swarthout.
Mary was predeceased by her husband, Rudolph Rindfleisch; a daughter, Patricia Devillavicencio; a grandson, Adam Stresing; siblings David Swarthout, Esther Goodell and Kathy Simmons.
Arrangements entrusted to Baris Funeral Home.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16, 2020