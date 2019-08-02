Home

Mary T. DiSanto Obituary
CLYDE–Mary T. DiSanto died on Thursday (August 1, 2019) at the age of 100.

At Mary's request, private interment in St. John's Cemetery in Clyde will be held at the convenience of the family.

Please consider memorials to the .

She is survived by her daughters Angie (Dennis) Fischette, Carol (Vic) Bliden and Virginia Pinker; sons Bob DiSanto, Tom (Kate) DiSanto and Marty (Denise) DiSanto; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; and many nieces; and nephews.

Mary was predeceased by her husband, Martin Joseph DiSanto in 1995; sisters Philomena Paretti and Helen Gilman; brother, Joseph DiLeo; and a grandson, Ian Pinker.

Online [email protected] www.rlyostfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019
