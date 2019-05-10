NEWARK - Mary T. Mancuso, 85, died Friday (May 3, 2019) at her home.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday (May 18) at St. Michael Church, South Main Street, Newark. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery.



Memorial contributions, in her name, may be made to St. Michael's Church, 401 South Main Street, Newark, New York 14513 and LifeTime Care Hospice, 800 West Miller Street, Newark, New York 14513.



Mary was born on April 21, 1934 in Newark, the daughter of the late Antonio and Catherine Carriero Mancuso. She was a graduate of Newark High School and received a Bachelor's Degree in English from D'Youville College in Buffalo. Mary continued her education earning a Masters Degree in English from Villanova University in Philadelphia and taught English for several years in Philadelphia area. She returned to Newark to help care for her ailing parents. For a short time, she worked for the Erie County Department of Social Services before securing a position with Wayne County Department of Social Services. Mary continued her formal education earning a Master Degree in Social Work at Syracuse University. She transferred to Wayne County Mental Health Department and retired in 1999 as the Supervisor for the Adult Mental Health Clinic. Mary was a life long communicate of St. Michael's Church.



She is survived by several cousins; her caregivers Linda Jones, Cindy, Chris, Karli, Sheila, Betty, Cassie; her close and dear friends Paul, Angela and her Goddaughters Arianna and Ariel Winfield.



Besides her parents, Mary was predeceased by her brother, Anthony in 2004.



