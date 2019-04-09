Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary T. Watkins. View Sign





Friends may call from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday (April 11) at Weldon Funeral Home, 102 East Main St, Penn Yan, with a memorial service to immediately follow. Burial will take place in Lakeview Cemetery.



The family would like to express its heartfelt gratitude to the staff and volunteers of the Keuka Comfort Care Home. The love, compassion, and comfort extended to Mary was outstanding. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Keuka Comfort Care Home, 35 Rte 54 East Lake Road, Penn Yan, N.Y. 14527, or the Humane Society of Yates County, 1216 Rte 14A, Penn Yan, N.Y. 14527.



Mary was born on March 13, 1935, in Elmira, N.Y., the daughter of Leo and Bell Blake. She was a 1953 graduate of Penn Yan Academy. Mary was employed by Hobart College Alumni House for many years, and prior to that, worked in the Development Office at Keuka College. She was highly regarded by her colleagues. She was a dedicated volunteer at the Once Again Shoppe, serving on its board. She also devoted many hours in service to the First Baptist Church in Penn Yan. Mary loved her trips to Florida, spending time with her grandchildren, and being present for all the milestones of their lives. Wherever she went, she looked for a sunny spot where she could read the newspaper, and mystery novels. She was an avid observer of current events, and could answer most any question on Jeopardy. She was a life-long sports fan. She loved going out to breakfast with friends, and family, and was a regular at the Wagner and the Trading Post.



Mary is survived by her loving husband of nearly 64 years, Charles; sons Robert of Penfield, N.Y., and Thomas (Tinker) of Coral Springs, Florida; grandchildren Colton, and Ciara; many friends and her beloved cats Two and Whitey. Mary will be greatly missed by family and friends alike.



