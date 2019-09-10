|
|
CLIFTON SPRINGS – Maryann E. Marchitell, age 76, passed away on Saturday (September 7, 2019) at Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday (September 12) at
St. Felix Church in Clifton Springs. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery in Clyde, N.Y.
It is requested that memorial donations be made to the Clifton Springs Library, 4 Railroad Ave, Clifton Springs, NY 14432.
Maryann was born on January 6, 1943, in Lyons, N.Y., the daughter of the late Joseph and Angeline Disanto Iocco. Maryann was a graduate of Clyde High School, class of 1960. Upon graduating high school, Maryann attended Nazareth College where she
graduated with her Bachelors degree in 1964. She was the Director of the Clifton Springs Library for 17 years. Maryann was an avid reader. She enjoyed watching tennis along with doing puzzles. She was a former member of the Clifton Springs Rotary. Most of all, Maryann enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandsons who she was most proud of.
Maryann is survived by her son, Steven Marchitell of Phelps; grandsons Ethan and Evan Marchitell of Canandaigua; brother, David (Judy) Iocco of Corning; sister-in-law, Judy Iocco of Valasia, N.Y.; several cousins; nieces; and nephews
She was predeceased by her brother, John Iocco.
Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home in Phelps.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019