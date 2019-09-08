Home

Weldon Funeral Home, Inc.
102 East Main Street
Penn Yan, NY 14527
(315) 536-3355
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
5:00 PM
1943 - 2019
MaryAnn Guarney Obituary
PENN YAN - MaryAnn Guarney, 76, passed away peacefully Friday (September 6, 2019).

Family and friends may attend calling hours from 4 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday (September 11) at Weldon Funeral Home in Penn Yan, NY. A service will be follow at 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that a donation be made to Penn Yan Central School, Scholarship Fund, 1 School Drive, Penn Yan, NY 14527.

MaryAnn was born April 2, 1943 to Eugene and Mary Chrapowitzky of Tarrytown, New York. MaryAnn attended Our Lady of Victory in Tarrytown, N.Y. and graduated from SUNY New Paltz. She was a teacher by trade and retired from the Penn Yan Central School District after being a Kindergarten Teacher in the district.

MaryAnn was a member of St. Michael's church in Penn Yan. MaryAnn was proud to be a teacher. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and Yates County Women. She volunteered in her community. She was an avid reader, a beautiful seamstress, loved to swim and fish, and was a musician, playing the accordion since her youth and a natural singer. She loved being a wife, mom, sister and aunt and was a loving grammy. She enjoyed a good laugh over a lunch with her friends.

MaryAnn is survived by her husband of 53 years, John Guarney of Penn Yan, NY; her sister, Jane Oden of Gaithersburg, Md.; her daughter, Joanne Patrick of Liverpool, N.Y., her daughter, Susanne Guarney of Brockport, N.Y., her grandchildren and her loving extended family and friends.

In celebration of MaryAnn take a moment to read a good book, hold your child's hand, say a kind word, call a friend, or eat some chocolate. That is how she lived her life.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, 2019
