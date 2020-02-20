|
|
GENEVA – Maryeleanor "M.E." Corbett (Weaver) passed away peacefully at home with family on February 18, 2020 at the age of 98.
There will be no prior calling hours. A private memorial service will be held for family and friends.
Those wishing to do so may make a donation in her name to the Geneva Boys and Girls Club, or the .
Nana always had a song ready to sing with her grandchildren. She will be missed dearly but her enduring spirit will live on within us always.
Survived by her son, Martin (Michelle Higgins); grandchildren Rebecca Long (Kevin), Christi Greening (Taylor), Lisa, Adam, Devon Kozak, Saoirse and Reagan Higgins-Corbett; nine great-grandchildren; special friends Debbie Christler, Sue Ritter; the entire Thompson clan; and her cherished cat, Lucy.
Predeceased by her husband, Leo N. Corbett.
For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit; www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2020