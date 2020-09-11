LYONS/GENEVA- Mateo Ramos passed away on September 7, 2020 at Rochester General Hospital.
Friends may call from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday (September 11) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva. Those attending must wear MASKS.
Funeral Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Mateo was born on September 7, 2020 and died at birth.
He is survived by his mother, Daisy Ramos of Lyons; his father Jeffrey Castro of Lyons; sister, Mardisol Ramos of Lyons; half- sister, Jaylianis Marie Castro; half- brother, Jeffery Anderson; grandparents; great-grandmother; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
