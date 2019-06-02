Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matilda "Tillie" Doyle. View Sign Service Information Doran Funeral Home 4 East Bayard Street Seneca Falls , NY 13148 (315)-568-5700 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Doran Funeral Home 4 East Bayard Street Seneca Falls , NY 13148 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM St. Patrick's Church Seneca Falls , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Family and friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday (June 2) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls.



Tillie's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12, noon, on Monday (June 3) at St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls, with Reverend James Fennessy, Pastor, as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn, N.Y.



If desired, contributions may be made to St. Francis/St. Clare Parish, 25 Center St., Waterloo, NY 13165 or to St. Ann's Community, 1500 Portland Ave., Rochester, NY. 14621



Tillie was born in Centralia, Pa. on February 21, 1924 the daughter of the late Alex and Anna Percelick Sawchuck. She had resided her lifetime between Auburn, N.Y. and Seneca Falls, N.Y. She was retired from the former Seneca Army Depot of Romulus, N.Y. where she was payroll clerk; prior to that a telephone operator. She was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls and a former member of the Seneca Falls Country Club. Tillie attended daily Mass at St. Ann's Community Chapel for the five years she resided there.



She is survived by her daughter, Margaret (John) Beck of Rochester, N.Y.; her son, Michael Doyle of Ft. Myers Beach, Fla.; her granddaughter, Megan (Andrew) Schwarze; three great-grandchildren Liam, Laila, and Lake Schwarze; two sisters Rita Mace of Auburn, N.Y. and Mitzi (Bill) Fromel of Reno, Nev.; several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Tillie was predeceased by her husband, Joseph J. Doyle who died October 5, 1984; two sisters Helen Zanowick and Mary Sawchuck; and three brothers Joseph, Bill, and George Sawchuck.



