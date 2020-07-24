1/
Matthew Lee Davis
NEWARK – Matthew Lee Davis, 36, of Newark N.Y. passed away unexpectedly on July 16, 2020 at his home in Ontario County.

There are no formal services scheduled at this time. A memorial service will be held at a future date, to be determined, for his close family and friends.

Matthew was born the oldest of two children to Kim L. Cameron and Vernon L. Davis on February 26, 1984 in Ogdensburg, N.Y. He attended Lisbon Central School District until high school and then went on to obtain his high school diploma from James Madison online program while working full-time. Matthew was a hard worker and excelled in all areas and occupations. He was self-employed at the time of his death, working in landscaping and tree-work, a passion and hobby of his.

Matthew is survived by his loving wife, Jessica M. Davis; and beloved dogs; along with his father, Vernon; step-mother, Maryann; and younger brother, Alexander of Ovid, NY. He is also survived by his maternal grandmother, Susan Cameron; and his maternal aunt, uncles and cousins, of St. Lawrence County.

Matthew is preceded in death by his younger sister, Nichole C. Davis; and his mother, Kim; along with his paternal grandparents.

Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street, Phelps.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jul. 24 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cheney Funeral Home
70 Main Street
Phelps, NY 14532
(315) 548-4241
