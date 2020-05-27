GENEVA – Matthew Lyons, 48, of Geneva N.Y. passed away unexpectedly Friday (May 22, 2020).A celebration of life will be at 12 noon Saturday (May 30) at 3600 Kime Road Spur Geneva, N.Y. (Les' house)Matt was always up for a good time, and if he couldn't find one he'd be the guy to make one. He was as laid back as they come. He never took things too seriously and always put a smile on everyone's face. If there was a party, there was Matt singing, dancing, just plain enjoying life. Matt had a passion for fishing, camping, hunting, basically anything outdoors.Matt enjoyed the simpler thing in life great friends, good music, his dogs, relaxing by a fire, an ice cold beer, and a great tasting moonshine.He was what you could call one of the "good ole boys."When Matt and Wendy got together everyone knew they had found the person they had each been searching for. Few people experience a love like theirs.Matt is survived by his wife, his soul mate, the love of his life, Wendy Lyons of Geneva N.Y.; his daughter, Victoria (Devan) Whittle of Waterloo, N.Y.; his son, Jacob Lyons of Stanley, N.Y.; Wendy's sons Zachary Brown of Syracuse, N.Y., Brad Brown of Canandaigua N.Y. He is also survived by his parents Roger and Terry Lyons of Stanley, N.Y.; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.Matt was predeceased by his brother, Jeff Lyons; and his grandparents.All who knew and loved Matt are welcome to come.For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visitArrangements have been entrusted to the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home.