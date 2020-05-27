Matthew Lyons
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GENEVA – Matthew Lyons, 48, of Geneva N.Y. passed away unexpectedly Friday (May 22, 2020).

A celebration of life will be at 12 noon Saturday (May 30) at 3600 Kime Road Spur Geneva, N.Y. (Les' house)

Matt was always up for a good time, and if he couldn't find one he'd be the guy to make one. He was as laid back as they come. He never took things too seriously and always put a smile on everyone's face. If there was a party, there was Matt singing, dancing, just plain enjoying life. Matt had a passion for fishing, camping, hunting, basically anything outdoors.

Matt enjoyed the simpler thing in life great friends, good music, his dogs, relaxing by a fire, an ice cold beer, and a great tasting moonshine.

He was what you could call one of the "good ole boys."

When Matt and Wendy got together everyone knew they had found the person they had each been searching for. Few people experience a love like theirs.

Matt is survived by his wife, his soul mate, the love of his life, Wendy Lyons of Geneva N.Y.; his daughter, Victoria (Devan) Whittle of Waterloo, N.Y.; his son, Jacob Lyons of Stanley, N.Y.; Wendy's sons Zachary Brown of Syracuse, N.Y., Brad Brown of Canandaigua N.Y. He is also survived by his parents Roger and Terry Lyons of Stanley, N.Y.; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Matt was predeceased by his brother, Jeff Lyons; and his grandparents.

All who knew and loved Matt are welcome to come.

For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit

www.devaneybennettfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 27 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-2224
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 26, 2020
Suezette Osterhout
Friend
May 26, 2020
All my support goes out to the family all in my prayers ❤ stay strong
Cerena ODonnell
Friend
May 26, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear about Matt's passing. He was a great guy and I will cherish the many many memories I have of him. Victoria and Jacob, I love you guys!
Love, Aunt Misty...
Misty Heichel
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved