Matthew Town
GENEVA - Matthew Town, 34, of Boston, Mass., passed away unexpectedly on October 15, 2020 in his home.

No services have been arranged at this time. A celebration of life will be held when it is safe for out of town family and friends to be present.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Samaritan Center 215 N State St. Syracuse, NY 13420

Matt was born and raised in Baldwinsville, N.Y. He graduated from Bishop Ludden High School and received his bachelor's degree from LeMoyne College. Matt was always motivated to achieve the highest honors, and started with his first of many major accomplishments when he earned his third degree black belt at only 16 in December 2001.

Matt was born to adventure. He had an active bucket list. One of his dreams as a child was to go to Notre Dame for a football game. He received that gift for his 30th birthday. He quickly made friends there, as he did everywhere. Like Notre Dame, when one thing was achieved, within minutes a new item was added. He loved to hike, run, go white water rafting, water ski and explore any place new. He loved to cook, usually in copious amounts. He was in his element when he was entertaining. He always wanted to be sure everyone's needs were met, even if that meant an overflowing plate of food and a bottomless drink.

Some of Matt's fondest memories growing up were the times he spent with family and friends on Seneca Lake at his family's cottage. He treasured every moment, especially time spent with his mother and sister. He never met a stranger, and could make a friend wherever he went.

Matt was currently residing in Boston, but was soon to return to the Finger Lakes Region. He was eager and excited to come back home to be closer to his mother, sister and brother-in-law. Matt had recently decided he was going to return to school to pursue his dream of becoming a physician's assistant.

Matt's family requests that you remember him for his beautiful heart, generous spirit, and his love for life. Remember how his presence alone could light up any room. His belly laughs and quick witted humor are just a few of the many things that will be so deeply missed. He truly was the life of every party. Not only was he incredibly charming, he had both great depth and unmatched loyalty. Those who only met him once or twice have stated "he made me feel like I knew him my whole life." Some would dare say his recall would classify him as having a photographic memory. Matt left this world with a major piece of all our hearts. Our memories with him will be cherished for a lifetime.

Matt is survived by his mother, Barbara Hessney Town; his cherished sister, Meghan (Kyle) McCormack; grandmother, Patricia A. Hessney; aunts Diane (Tony) Lostumbo and Marsha (Clark) Pitcher; uncle, Mike (Trina) Hessney; many loved cousins; his chosen family Mary Anne, Gerry and Michael Allen,and Sarah (Joe) Citek; his godfather, Dan Tiff; as well as countless friends.

He was predeceased by his grandfather, Louis Hessney; great uncle, Bob Lemmon; and his father, Ronald K. Town.

"And in my heart you will remain… forever young."

For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2020.
October 25, 2020
I will miss you my friend! RIP!
Beth
Friend
