GENEVA – Maureen M. Smead, 83, of Geneva, passed away on Tuesday (October 15, 2019) at the Geneva Living Center North.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday (October 17) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva.
A prayer service will bat 9:30 a.m. on Friday (October 18) at the funeral home and a Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen's Church. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, in her memory may be made to St. Francis /St. Stephen's Education Fund or to Our Lady of Peace Parish.
Maureen was born in Geneva and was a lifelong resident. She was the daughter of the late Matthew and Mary Finnerty McCusker. Maureen graduated from DeSales High School and worked for the N.Y. Telephone Co., McCurdy's of Geneva and retired from the Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union. She was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish. She married the love of her life, John F. Smead, 60 years ago who predeceased her on September 28, 2019. She loved to entertain at her home.
She is survived by her daughters Monica (John) Kerr of Geneva and Seana (Robert) Davis of Syracuse; her brother, James McCusker of LA; and her brother-in-law, Thomas P. DeVaney of Geneva; sisters-in-law Elizabeth "Betty" DeWitt and Mary Kay (Michael) Bolan all of Geneva; her grandchildren James Westfall, Matthew Westfall, Bradley Davis, Quinn Davis, and Christopher (Heather) Kerr; great-grandchildren Addison Westfall, Bryanna Houser, Lily Kerr, Gabriel and Anna Kerr; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband, John F. Smead; her sisters Charmaine Bradley, and Karen DeVaney; and her brothers Donald and Richard McCusker.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019